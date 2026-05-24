Killing of Cordero Montgomery Jr., 16, shakes north Minneapolis community

Minneapolis police identified Cordero Montgomery Jr. as the 16-year-old boy killed in broad daylight Thursday in a shooting on the city's northside.

According to investigators, Montgomery died on scene after he was shot on the 1300 block of 18th Avenue North at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A 44-year-old man was also hit by gunfire, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

In an online fundraiser, Montgomery's sister said that he "was full of life and brought joy to everyone around him. He loved spending time with family and friends, and his laughter was contagious."

According to police data, Montgomery is the 18th homicide victim in the city so far in 2026. That's down slightly from 20 at this same point last year. Overall, shooting incidents are also down.

But this most recent tragedy has left neighbors on 18th Avenue shaken. Shontaja Amos said that she and her sister ran to take cover in their own home when they heard gunfire. Since then, she and her family have been afraid to walk around on their own block.

Cordero Montgomery Jr. GoFundMe

For two years, Amos said she's known the neighborhood as peaceful and quiet. Now, she's taking her young daughter to her mother's house to sleep.

"You not supposed to feel uncomfortable in your area. I've never experienced nothing like that. I've never seen somebody die in front of me," Amos said.

Amos said that she and others came outside and saw Montgomery suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police have not identified a suspect.

KG Wilson, a longtime peace activist, said that he's worried about the possibility of retaliation. He said too often with gun violence, that's the pattern; one shooting sparks another. In this case, police have not offered a motive.

"My concern is the innocent victims that may be around. Especially my concern is for the innocent children," Wilson said.

It's a painful reality Wilson knows all too well. His 6-year-old granddaughter, Aniya Allen, was killed in a shooting just two miles away in 2021.

As the weather warms up, bringing more people outside, Wilson is hoping cooler heads prevail.

"Be patient, trust God if you a believer or spiritual person," Wilson said. "Trust God and let God handle it."

Police are still searching for the shooter.