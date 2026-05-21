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Crime

One dead in North Minneapolis shooting, police investigating

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
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Chloe Rosen

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Minneapolis police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in North Minneapolis on Thursday evening. 

According to police, a "young man" was found dead near 18th and Girard Avenue North. 

north-minneapolois-shooting-2.png
WCCO

Police were also at two additional scenes at Knox and Broadway and the 1200 block of 12th Avenue North. They have not yet said if those two scenes were connected to the fatal shooting. 

More information is expected to be released later. 

This is a developing story, check back for more information. 

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