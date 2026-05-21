One dead in North Minneapolis shooting, police investigating

Minneapolis police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in North Minneapolis on Thursday evening.

According to police, a "young man" was found dead near 18th and Girard Avenue North.

WCCO

Police were also at two additional scenes at Knox and Broadway and the 1200 block of 12th Avenue North. They have not yet said if those two scenes were connected to the fatal shooting.

More information is expected to be released later.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.