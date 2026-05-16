5 years after her killing, Aniya Allen's grandfather is returning to peace activism

Monday will mark five years since the tragic killing of 6-year-old Aniya Allen in Minneapolis.

Family says it's a loss that will never heal.

"I went from anger to being heartbroken, "said KG Wilson.

Allen, 6, was hit by a stray bullet. It was the second of three child shootings in a three-week span that shook Minneapolis.

After that, Allen's grandfather walked away from his well-known role as an advocate for peace. Now five years later, he's ready to push for change again.

"I'm coming out of a mask of tears, hurt, anger and grief," said Wilson.

The pain of losing a granddaughter continues to hurt his soul.

"I cannot believe that human beings can hold in a secret of somebody who shoots and kills an innocent child," Wilson said.

The person who shot and killed Allen has not been found. In February, William Burton was sentenced for straw purchasing dozens of guns, including one used in the shooting of Allen.

For years, he stood on street corners, helping families searching for justice after their loved ones were taken by gun violence.

When Allen was murdered, he left that work and left Minneapolis.

His pain turned to anger.

Sitting on the bench where he announced his retirement five years ago, Wilson has turned his anger into action.

"So much grief and so much anger still, but I decided to, instead of just sitting, to channel it into something positive and productive. I'll be coming up out of retirement after five years it won't be in Minneapolis, but it will be in St. Paul," said Wilson.

Wilson wants to help, anyway he can, to stop the violence and save lives.

Working in Minneapolis is too painful for him, his focus now is on the capital.

"I couldn't save the life of Trinity or Aniya. I couldn't save LaDavionne from getting shot. None of those three children, but maybe I can come back out of retirement and save somebody's child or their grandchild and that's my mission and it will all be in memory of Aniya."

A $180,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction in Allen's killing.

Wilson is planning an Angel-versary celebration for Allen on Monday. Family and friends will gather at Lakewood Cemetery at 4:30 p.m. for a memorial to include a ballon launch. Everyone is invited.