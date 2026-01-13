Two men sentenced to life in prison without parole for Rapids triple homicide

Two men have both been sentenced to life in prison for their role in the killing of three people inside a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, home two years ago.

Omari Shumpert and Demetrius Shumpert were both found guilty of three counts each of first-degree murder late last year. Neither will be eligible for parole, according to court documents.

Surveillance video from the scene showed three people arriving at the home, two of whom were dressed like UPS delivery drivers. Video from inside the home showed Alonzo Mingo holding a man and woman at gunpoint and demanding money. Later, the video showed Mingo fatally shooting the woman.

Omari Shumpert was seen hitting a male victim with a pistol before fatally shooting him when he fought back, according to court documents.

Mingo was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole last September.

The three people killed were identified as 39-year-old Mario Trejo, his wife, 42-year-old Shannon Patricia Trejo, and her son, 20-year-old Jorge Reyes-Jungwirth.

Court documents released in the case revealed that drugs may have played a role in the killings. According to a search warrant, Mario Trejo was under investigation for selling illegal drugs.