Cooler, calmer end to the weekend; Tracking potential for snow or rain on Monday

By
Adam Del Rosso
Today you can expect plenty of sunshine. Tailgaters at the Vikings Bears game can expect upper 30s, but we are expected to be in the 40s by mid-day.  

The 40 degree temps are expected to remain through the start of the work week, but Monday night brings a system that will increase cloud coverage and the potential for rain or snow. This will mainly be from the metro south and wrap up Tuesday afternoon. 

Overall, next week is looking seasonable with highs staying in the low 40s and lows close to 30. Another system could throw a few showers our way late in the week.

