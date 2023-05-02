Watch CBS News
This cool spring weather is perfect for planting trees

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

/ CBS Minnesota

Spring is cold and damp, but perfect for tree planting
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a long, dark, and cold six months. The ice has melted, but the chill persists.

Ralph Sievert is not complaining. He is the forestry manager at Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. According to him, it's the cloudy cool days that are perfect for planting trees.

"When it gets hotter and sunnier that takes more of a stress on the trees so yeah we like it to stay cool and cloudy," said Sievert.

Sievert and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board are in the middle of planting 9,600 trees.

"As trees are nearing the end of their lifecycle in the boulevard or parks, this process of replacing them makes sure we have them for future generations," he explained. "Tree planting weather this year has been fantastic, it's been ideal."

It's the perfect time of year to plant a tree in a yard, Sievert said. He suggested using a potted tree and said to water it regularly in case of another dry summer.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 5:37 PM

