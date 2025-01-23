Consulate of Mexico helps Minnesotans prepare for possible deportation

MINNEAPOLIS — In the first 100 days, President Donald Trump is making good on his promise to crack down on illegal immigration.

Reports of raids across the United States have many people on edge.

Pat Rosales is an advocate for immigrants in Sherburne County, and very in touch with that community.

"They're afraid, because they're being told that this time, the administration isn't playing; they are going to deport," Rosales said.

To help prepare immigrants, the Consulate of Mexico in St. Paul has been hosting meetings around Minnesota, sharing information like what to say if they come in contact with law enforcement.

Ivan Sierra, the head consul, showed WCCO a brochure that lists individuals' rights, including remaining silent and asking to speak with a lawyer.

The brochure adds that people from Mexico can say, "I am a Mexican person and I want to call the Mexican consulate."

Sierra says the meetings are about giving families the tools to handle a number of situations.

"We want people to see that action is happening," he said.

The consulate offers health services, education, documentation and much more.

Sierra says they've met immigrants in Minneapolis, Bloomington and earlier this month, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Elk River.

Rosales is not an immigrant, but she attended along with about 50 others.

"We talked about having safe places," she said. "Let's say [immigration authorities] picked up the dad, we know they're going to ask questions about the family."

Sierra's also talked with the Minneapolis Police Department about officers' roles in possible roundups.

"They told us...they will not be chasing people," he said.

St. Andrew Church is part of the Diocese of St. Cloud, which said in a statement:

"The Catholic Church, like other communities of faith, has a responsibility to protect the life and dignity of all people, especially the most vulnerable. The U.S. bishops agree that "migration is part of the fabric of our nation," and therefore, the local Church, as it always has done, strives to provide ongoing educational opportunities for those living in our communities on their rights and the law. In doing so, we recognize the challenges the nation faces in reforming our immigration system and offer our prayerful support for an effective solution that respects the dignity of all individuals and families."