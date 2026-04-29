Community members gathered to talk directly to elected leaders about Operation Metro Surge

Story after story filled the room inside the Humboldt High School Auditorium in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening.

Families, workers, business owners, and community advocates gathered for a community meeting organized by West Side Community Organization.

The goal: a space for people to talk directly to elected leaders about the impacts of Operation Metro Surge.

People talked about staying home for days despite needing medical attention. Others talked about co-workers who have vanished.

For business owners, the impact was immediate and ongoing.

Melissa Silva is the CEO of El Burrito Mercado in St. Paul and described fewer customers, reduced owners.

"I personally don't have memory of something so painful to navigate through," Silva said.

She said business down about 15% week after week.

Elected leaders including Mayor Kaohly Her, Attorney General Keith Ellison, State Representative Maria Isa Pérez-Vega, and Council Member Rebecca Noecker were in attendance listening and responding.

They spoke candidly about what they do during the surge to minimize impact and what is being down now with Attorney General Keith Ellison suing the Trump administration.

"It is our job to serve the people and these stories, and experience is how we create the policy," said State Representative Maria Isa Pérez-Vega.

The focus remained on accountability but also time for conversation about what is next.

On the West Side, preparations are already underway for Cinco De Mayo celebrations. An event that business owners and organizers say holds added weight this year.

"I think we deserve it. It's ok to take a moment pat ourselves on the back we are still here, and we are not going anywhere," Silva said.

They say after months of fear, they see this weekend as a chance to celebrate and bring the West Side back to life.

For more information on Cinco De Mayo celebrations, click here.