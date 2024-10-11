Community calls for support for families displaced by Minneapolis apartment fire

MINNEAPOLIS — There is a serious need for resources to help those displaced by a big fire in south Minneapolis.

Three apartment buildings were destroyed by this fire that left dozens with no place to call home.

Paul Kielas went to the charred remains of the building in hopes of finding anything that survived the fire that swept through his brother's apartment Wednesday night.

"Sadly he lost all of his belongings, most likely lost his car and now he is down at HCMC, unfortunately struggling more so mentally than he ever was before," said Kielas.

Kielas says his brother had struggles, just like many who called these apartments home.

"Agate housing was the outfit that was kind of helping people who were struggling obviously physically financially mentally just an array of different things," Kielas said.

He is grateful. Although his brother lost everything, he still has his life.

"Luckily Roxanne from across the way that was caretaker here was able to get him out of the building thank God to her because I don't know if my brother would still be here," Kielas said.

Dave Schoenick with the American Red Cross says they are helping people pick up the pieces.

"You see people who are in desperate need they're frustrated they've lost everything and now we are there to help. We've got a shelter set up were helping between 12 and 18 people right now," said Schoeneck.

The American Red Cross needs assistance to help people replace their belongings, medications and make sure they get the mental health help needed to move forward.

"The easiest one is a donation, and you can go to red cross dot org and donate funds the reason we ask for funds is we want to be able to quickly move resources to where they are needed most," Schoeneck said.

The Red Cross is also providing aid to hurricane-ravaged areas in the U.S. — as well as locally— to ensure people displaced by fire can recover.

It's safe to say this organization is stretched thin.

"This is the most important thing these people are struggling as it is and any help would be so greatly appreciated at this point," Kielas said.

Kielas also said that giving blood and volunteering is another way to help the Red Cross help others.