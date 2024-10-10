4-alarm fire in south Minneapolis injures 3, displaces 50

MINNEAPOLIS — A four-alarm fire in Minneapolis that started Wednesday night has displaced dozens of people and significantly damaged three buildings, officials said.

The fire began in a garage on the 5600 block of Lyndale Avenue South around 11:25 p.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department said. It spread to two adjacent buildings — a three-story apartment complex and a residential motel.

"Forgive my English, but it looks like hell on earth right now," displaced resident Travoi Tuttle said. "It's pretty scary."

WCCO

Crews managed to evacuate all of the residents while working to extinguish the fire. While it started as a two-alarm fire, it was eventually escalated to the highest level, which meant half of the department's resources were at the scene.

One resident was hospitalized for a respiratory condition, the department said, and two firefighters needed treatment for injuries. At least 50 residents were displaced.

"I heard a loud explosion, and then I saw what sounded like a car explosion, a loud pop. Embers started burning, and then that building caught on fire behind us," Tuttle said. "I'm sick to my stomach. It's horrible, because I know all the residents and everybody's struggling and getting by and everyone just got in a good place, everyone's just starting over, including myself. And now this."

The garage burned to the ground with five to seven cars inside it. The apartment complex's roof totally collapsed, while the roof of the motel partially collapsed.

As of Thursday morning, crews are still at the scene. Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said he's just thankful it wasn't worse.

"That is a lot of structures lost in a short amount of time, but structures can be rebuilt," Tyner said. "We're just glad we haven't had any fire fatalities to this point and it seem like all the residents were able to get out."

The cause of the fire is being investigated.