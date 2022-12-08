Watch CBS News
Columbia Heights works to repair second water main break in one week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. – A Twin Cities suburb has been dealing with a pair of broken water mains this week.

One of the breaks was repaired Tuesday night, while crews waited until 6 p.m. Wednesday to repair the other one on 49th Avenue Northwest, near Highland Elementary School. The delay in the second repair was so students wouldn't be in class when they shut the water off.  

image002.png
City of Columbia Heights

The city says crews are working to restore water service "as quickly as possible."

These breaks came at the same time that Minneapolis crews are dealing with a "major water main break" that happened Monday night on the city's north side. The break caused flooding in the streets and lowered water pressure for a lot of families throughout the city. Crews are still trying to fix the pipe Wednesday night. Minneapolis lifted its boil water advisory Wednesday afternoon after running some tests.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 9:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

