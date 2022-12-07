Boil advisory lifted as crews continue repairing water main break in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have lifted a boil water advisory prompted by a water main break in north Minneapolis that occurred Monday night.

After the break at Second Street North and 29th Avenue North, the city issued a boil water warning for about 80 homes and an apartment building that are within a third-mile radius. Wednesday afternoon, the city said extensive testing has proven the water "safe to use for all activities of daily living."

"We appreciate the patience and resilience of residents who were forced to boil their water for cooking and drinking," Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher said. "Losing access to reliable drinking water can be unsettling. I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of the Public Works staff who worked to stabilize a challenging situation."

Crews are still working to repair the break, which happened on a main that has been serving the city since 1888, according to city officials.

CBS

The break cut off water to a nearby business park and impacted water pressure across much of Minneapolis.

"Some people in the city may be experiencing brown water, rust-colored water, yellow water and that water is still safe. It's just got mineral deposits in it," Kelliher said on Tuesday.