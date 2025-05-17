Our cold snap could harm your plants, here's how to protect them

Some plants might not like our cold snap

It's that time of year where you might've already chosen those perfect perennials. But as many Minnesotans remain on a frost advisory, what should you do with your plants?

It was light jackets and special care at one Minneapolis nursery on Saturday, and some minor preparation around the lot.

"Last week with it being so warm, everyone was coming in. This weekend, everyone's a little more gun-shy," said Sue Thurber, who's a sales captain for Sunnyside Gardens near 44th and France Ave in Minneapolis. "We've put product on racks that we felt would be affected and rolled them into our greenhouse."

Thurber and the crew are well aware temps are dropping. Experts say that the plants you most likely just purchased for the upcoming summer are going to be pretty much fine, but it's plants like a sweet potato vine, amongst others that you might want to think about bringing inside.

"I'd highly recommend you bring in any basil, sweet potato, those guys don't like cold," said Thurber. "Also take in your tropicals. They typically like it ideally 55 at night, but places like Florida and Arizona, it does get cold, so it won't kill them."

"It was a beautiful week last week, so we're gonna hope for the best here next week," said Edina resident Craig Olson, who was shopping at the nursery.

"Inside is ideal, it'll stay warmer. When a plant is cold, plants tolerate being cold better when they have moisture in their soil," Thurber told WCCO.

"I'm not a master gardener, I'm a hopeful gardener" said Michael Friebele of Minneapolis, who was also shopping at the nursery.

Sunnyside Gardens is located on 3723 44th St. in Minneapolis.