Inside a former Cold War missile site up for sale in Dakota County, featuring a bomb shelter, water silo

How would you like to own a former Cold War missile site? In Dakota County, Minnesota, there's a one-of-a-kind property that could be yours for the right price.

"It's kind of a give and take on the real estate market here. Kind of depending on the season we're in," said Andy Voyen.

Voyen is a Twin Cities realtor who is used to selling traditional homes. But a while back he got the challenge of his career.

"These guys reached out and they said Andy, we have a unique property for you. And I didn't understand the magnitude of 'unique property,'" said Voyen, who is with Edina Realty.

It's a 27-acre site near Farmington, that used to be a Cold War military base. Built in 1959, the Nike Missile Site once housed 150 people.

"Seven structures ranging from a main house to a guest house to a cafeteria to more barracks," said Voyen.

Though the base was decommissioned in 1972, the solid, concrete buildings weren't going anywhere. That includes the bomb shelter which was recently used as a movie theater. The walls are two feet thick, and the door alone weighs several tons.

Another intriguing feature is the water silo which once supplied water for the entire property. A ladder takes you 25 feet down, into the darkness, where you get an idea of just how vast the water silo is.

Nearby, you can see where the launching pads were. But the 5-ton missiles are long gone. Ten years ago, Lahcen Grass and his family moved the site from missiles to Mediterranean food, growing vegetables and fruit on the property.

"I was looking to buy a farm. Then one day I drove through here on this road, there was a big sign: 'For Sale,'" said Grass during an interview in August of 2020.

The family is now looking to move back to their native Morocco, but the buildings they turned into their living quarters will be left with a Mediterranean feel. A unique property like this, requires a unique buyer.

"We've had business ideas from weddings to learning centers to utilizing these buildings to grow crops," said Voyen.

Even survivalists have shown an interest. The new owner won't just be buying a rare site, they'll be buying a piece of history.

"Everything can be brought back to life with the right imagination too," said Voyen.

The property is on the market right now for $2.25 million.