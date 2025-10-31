Former Dakota County missile site up for sale for $2.25 million

A piece of Cold War history is up for sale in Dakota County, Minnesota.

The former NIKE missile site is on the market for $2.25 million.

It originally opened in 1959 and was one of four bases constructed during the Cold War era to defend the Twin Cities from possible enemy aircraft attacks, according to the Dakota County Historical Society.

The site closed in 1972 and was handed over to the former United State Bureau of Mines. It served as a rock-cutting research center until the bureau dissolved in 1995.

The 26-acre plot has 11 different buildings. There's also an underground bunker with concrete walls that are two feet thick.

Lahcen and Amina Grass bought the property in 2015, turning the former administration building into their home. The couple, originally from Morocco, had intentions of turning it into a Mediterranean cooking school.