Judge reverses Minneapolis man's conviction in Deshaun Hill killing

MINNEAPOLIS — The conviction of the man accused of killing 15-year-old Minneapolis North High School student-athlete Deshaun Hill has been overturned.

Cody Fohrenkam, 30, was convicted of second-degree murder last year and sentenced to 38.5 years in prison for the deadly shooting on Feb. 9, 2022.

Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Renee Worke announced the reversal on Tuesday morning and called for a new trial. Her opinion states the following arguments that led to the reversal:

1. The district court "erred when it denied (Fohrenkam's) motion to suppress statements made during a custodial interrogation."

2. The court "abused its discretion by failing to admit the testimony of an expert witness regarding eyewitness identifications."

3. The "prosecutor committed prejudicial misconduct" during closing arguments.

Cody Fohrenkam WCCO

Worke concludes that "the state failed to meet its burden to show by a preponderance of the evidence that appellant's statements were lawfully obtained."

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office criticized the decision in this statement:

The senseless act of gun violence that took the life of Deshaun Hill devastated those who knew and loved him and everyone in the North High School community and beyond. We are deeply disappointed in this decision and are reviewing our options to ensure justice and accountability in this case.

Hill was killed while walking to a bus stop on Golden Valley Road near Penn Avenue North, just blocks from North High. Students had been released early from school that day and were encouraged to attend a protest in connection to the fatal police shooting of Amir Locke.

Surveillance video showed Hill and Fohrenkam walking past each other. Forhrenkam then stops and turns toward Hill before three gunshots are heard. Witnesses told police they saw him running from the area after shots rang out.

Fohrenkam told investigators he was in the neighborhood searching for someone who stole his phone.

Deshaun Hill Hill Family

His trial was delayed until January 2023 after his lawyers successfully motioned to postpone it, citing Fohrenkam's mental health issues.

During the trial, Hill's family sued Minneapolis Public Schools for releasing students that day without first notifying parents. The district agreed to a $500,000 settlement.

Hill's family went on to create the Deshaun Hill Jr. Foundation to support North High student-athletes.

Hill was captain of the Polars' varsity football team and its star quarterback. He was also an "A" honor roll student.

His death occurred during the filming of the Showtime docu-series "Boys in the Blue," which focused on the relationships between the Polars football players and their coaches, many of whom are Minneapolis police officers.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Feb. 28, 2023.