Clouds clear today, making way for a gorgeous Saturday

The cloudy weather that blanketed much of southern Minnesota on Friday is going away.  And NEXT Weather meteorologist Chris Shaffer said that will pave the way for a truly gorgeous Saturday.  We should expect sunny skies and a high of 65 degrees.

"Enjoy!" Chris said. 

But those nice conditions won't last. Shaffer predicted that clouds and rain will drift into the picture by early Sunday.  The rest of that day will be dry with the possibility of rain and some thunder later in the day.

Skies will dry out again Monday before more choppy weather rolls in during the afternoon and evening. Shaffer said severe weather is very possible on Monday because all of the ingredients for thunderstorms are on the way. He expected hail early in that storm with the threat of strong winds later as a couple storm systems merge over the Upper Midwest.

Shaffer said he could not rule out the potential of tornados on Monday, and that threat will persist in the evening and then will dissipate later Monday night. Our weather should quiet down by Tuesday and into Wednesday.

