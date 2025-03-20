Complaint alleges driver was high on meth during crash that hurt 5 children

Investigators believe a driver who allegedly caused a head-on crash in eastern Minnesota that injured five children was "coming off of a high from methamphetamine," according to charges filed Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Coon Rapids woman faces six counts of criminal vehicular operation, court documents show. One of the injured children — a 4-year-old boy — suffered "a significant brain injury and remains on life support," according to a criminal complaint. The other four were hospitalized for less severe injuries, as was the other driver.

The crash occurred on Rush Lake Trail in Nessel Township around 6:15 p.m. on Friday. The 36-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet sedan with two children inside and the other vehicle involved was a Chrysler minivan with three children and an adult inside.

The minivan's driver told investigators she was heading south on the road when the sedan swerved into her lane. She moved her minivan into the opposite lane to avoid the sedan, but the sedan's driver swung back, hitting the minivan head-on, the complaint states. A witness corroborated that account.

The minivan driver and her three children were hospitalized for injuries ranging from bruising to bone fractures.

Deputies at the scene spoke to the sedan's driver, who said she was doing "squeezy blinks" while driving and opened her eyes right before the crash. One deputy suspected she was using drugs because she "had [a] difficult time keeping her eyes open, watery eyes with a dazed glaze, very droopy eyelids, and poor hygiene," according to the complaint.

The woman admitted to using meth "a couple days ago" and weed the day before, the complaint states, and told the deputies there was drug paraphernalia in her car. A deputy trained to recognize drug use believed she likely used meth within the last 24 hours and was impaired at the time of the crash.

While searching the car, deputies found a pipe with meth in it, according to the complaint.

The critically injured 4-year-old was in the backseat of the sedan, as was a 3-year-old who suffered a broken collarbone.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where a blood sample was taken. The results of a toxicology test are still pending. She remains in the hospital, but prosecutors are seeking a warrant to be executed upon her release.