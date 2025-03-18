Impairment suspected in central Minnesota crash that critically injured 4-year-old boy, sheriff says

Authorities north of the Twin Cities say impairment may be a factor in a head-on collision that left a 4-year-old boy with grave injuries.

The crash happened at approximately 6:18 p.m. Friday on Rush Lake Trail south of Belle Isle Drive in Nessel Township, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a 36-year-old woman had been driving a Chevy Cruze northbound with her two young children when her vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a Chrysler Pacifica traveling southbound.

A woman and three children were inside the Chrysler at the time of the crash. The sheriff's office did not say if they suffered any injuries.

The driver of the Chevy suffered moderate injuries while the two children inside were transported to the hospital via air ambulance. A 4-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries remains in critical condition as of Tuesday. The other child, a 3-year-old, has since been released from the hospital and is in protective custody, the sheriff's office says.

Police have since arrested the driver of the Chevy, who investigators suspect may have been impaired at the time of the incident.

Formal toxicology results are pending and more information is expected to be released in the coming days when charges are formally filed.

Nessel Township is located about an hour north of Minneapolis.