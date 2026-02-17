Woman used phone number leaked after Minneapolis FBI car raid to threaten special agent, charges say

An 18-year-old Washington woman is accused of threatening an FBI special agent and their family last month after protesters tore through two federal vehicles in north Minneapolis and stole sensitive government documents, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents filed on Jan. 24 state Brenna Marie Doyle is charged with "threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer, threatening to murder members of the law enforcement officer's immediate family, and with interstate transmission of communications threatening to injure the federal agent and their immediate family members."

The U.S. Attorney's Office claims Doyle sent "a series of threatening voicemail messages" to the agent's government-issued cellphone on Jan. 16.

Two days prior, protesters amassed off North Sixth Street and North 24th Avenue in Minneapolis, where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot a Venezuelan national whom he claimed was part of a trio who were attacking him with a broom and snow shovel.

After federal law enforcement fled the scene due to the growing number of protesters, several people — captured on WCCO cameras — raided two of the abandoned government vehicles. Firearms, ammo and electronic equipment were stolen, in addition to "documents containing federal employees' phone numbers, email addresses, home addresses and driver's license numbers," according to the justice department.

Two of the men were charged in the alleged attack, but Minnesota U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen announced last week the charges have been dropped due to "newly discovered evidence" that was "materially inconsistent" with what prosecutors first alleged.

That evidence came in the form of a video recorded by the Venezuelan national's wife, who said her husband was shot in front of their family while fleeing ICE officers on foot.

Hours after charges were dropped, Todd Lyons, the acting head of ICE, placed two federal officers on administrative leave and is investigating them for lying under oath.

"Video evidence has revealed that sworn testimony provided by two separate officers appears to have made untruthful statements," Lyons said in a statement. "Lying under oath is a serious federal offense. The men and women of ICE are entrusted with upholding the rule of law … Violations of this sacred sworn oath will not be tolerated."

Multiple people face federal charges in connection to the federal vehicle raid, including a Twin Cities man accused of stealing a rifle and suppressor.