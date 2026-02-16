"A January Night" shows Minneapolis ICE shooting aftermath | WCCO Original In a WCCO Original, photojournalist Tom Aviles takes you through the moments after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot a Venezuelan national in north Minneapolis. "A January Night" takes you to the middle of the chaos as agents and protesters clash, from flash bangs to tear gas. It also introduces you to the community members who feel it's important to stand up for your neighbors and to fight for what you believe in.