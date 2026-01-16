Man, 33, accused of stealing gun from FBI vehicle in Minneapolis

An Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, man has been charged with theft of public property after a federal agent accused him of stealing a rifle and suppressor from an FBI vehicle in Minneapolis on Wednesday, court records show.

Raul Gutierrez, 33, is also charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm, according to the criminal complaint filed Friday.

Members of the FBI were helping the Department of Homeland Security personnel in north Minneapolis after an arrest operation that resulted in the use of force on Wednesday evening, according to the affidavit. The court document doesn't give details of the operation, though federal agents in the area shot a Venezuelan migrant in the leg during that time.

Court records said civil unrest that happened after the arrest forced FBI and DHS personnel to abandon their vehicles.

"As a result, individuals within the crowd broke into an unmarked FBI vehicle and stole its contents," the affidavit said.

Investigators looked at videos of the theft and saw a man, later identified as Gutierrez, remove a case containing a rifle and suppressor from the trunk vault of the federal vehicle, according to court documents. Another video showed him walking down the street with the rifle case and putting it in the back of a black Ford sedan.

The affidavit said Gutierrez was identified by the Drug Enforcement Administration, which had previously investigated him. Minnesota court records show he was convicted of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality in 2018. According to Wisconsin court records, he was convicted of burglary of a building or dwelling in Dunn County seven years earlier.

Gutierrez was taken into custody on Thursday morning after federal investigators identified and found his vehicle and a "brief foot pursuit," court documents said.

According to the affidavit, Gutierrez initially admitted while talking with law enforcement to stealing the rifle and that two people later stole it from him. He then "attempted to walk back his knowledge" of the gun by saying he didn't know what was in the case.

Court documents said Gutierrez later admitted to handling and possessing the rifle, and knowing he was a felon who couldn't have a firearm.

DHS in a social media post on Friday morning said Gutierrez was "one of the individuals that was part of destroying the FBI vehicles" and that he will be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The affidavit said a pistol, firearm ammunition, tactical body armor, a handheld radio, uniforms and other equipment were stolen from the FBI vehicle.