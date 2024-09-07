Charges: Suspect was high on PCP and suspicious of Hall when he shot him

MINNEAPOLIS — Charges have been filed against a 38-year-old man in Tuesday night's fatal shooting near 1st Avenue South and East 19th Street.

WCCO

According the the complaint, video surveillance shows the suspect got into an argument with the victim — 24-year-old De'Jaun Marquise Michael Hall. The complaint goes on to say Hall ran away from the suspect after he pulled an item from his fanny pack. Hall was then shot in the back. While Hall was on his back with empty hands raised, the suspect walked over and shot Hall two more times.

The criminal complaint states police arrested the suspect at a hotel on Thursday. Police searched a vehicle linked to the suspect and found the fanny pack with a 9mm handgun inside.

In an interview with police, the suspect admitted that he was smoking PCP and that he didn't remember what was going on in his mind when he shot the victim. The complaint also states that the suspect later told police that he shot Hall in self-defense and that he was suspicious because the 24-year-old was "wearing a hooded sweatshirt on a nice day."