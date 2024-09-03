Minneapolis police investigating city's 4th shooting death in days

Man in his 20s killed in Minneapolis shooting Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Stevens Square neighborhood Tuesday night — marking the city's fourth murder in a matter of days.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a report of shots fired on East 19th Street between Nicollet Avenue and First Avenue South around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say preliminary information indicates a group had been standing on the block when an altercation occurred between the victim and another person. That's when he was shot.

No arrests have been made but police say they are pursuing "a number of leads."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says this is the fourth shooting death in Minneapolis since last Friday.

There were two deadly shootings on Lake Street in Minneapolis: one early Monday morning near 13th Avenue South and another Friday night near Park Avenue. Another shooting killed one person on Grand Avenue South on Saturday night.