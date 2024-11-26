Man stabbed teen Fleet Farm employee in the neck before fleeing store, charges say

CARVER, Minn. — Charges have been filed in an alleged attack that seriously wounded a teenage Fleet Farm worker in Minnesota over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the Carver County Attorney's Office charged a 31-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man with first- and second-degree assault — both felonies — in connection with the Sunday incident.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to the Fleet Farm in Carver just after 2 p.m. on the report of a stabbing. When they arrived, deputies located a 17-year-old female employee receiving emergency care and suffering from a laceration to the back of the neck with "significant blood loss observed," the complaint said.

Authorities said the wound was "consistent with being stabbed with a sharp elongated object."

The victim reported that she did not know the person who stabbed her. She was taken by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis where she was last listed in critical, but stable condition, according to officials.

Witnesses told law enforcement that they heard someone scream "he just stabbed me" and then saw a suspect running from the area of the scream, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, surveillance footage showed the man walking past the victim, but then returning to her and "making a striking movement" toward the victim when her back was turned. He was then seen running from the store and driving away before law enforcement arrived.

The suspect was later located in Chanhassen and arrested after a "high-risk traffic stop," the sheriff's office said. While being transported to Carver County Jail, the man told deputies that he "didn't stab anyone" and "I just well hit her with a plastic thing," the complaint said.

In a later interview, the man allegedly told a detective "maybe she said something that didn't sound right to me," so he picked up a "thing" and hit her with it. The complaint says he also asked the detective if the victim had "passed away."

As of the complaint filing, no weapon has been located in the incident.

If convicted, the man could face up to 20 years in prison on the first-degree assault charge.

Note: The featured video is from Nov. 25, 2024, before charges were filed.