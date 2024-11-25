17-year-old Fleet Farm employee stabbed southwest of Twin Cities, man arrested

CARVER, Minn. — Authorities southwest of the Twin Cities say a 17-year-old Fleet Farm worker is in the hospital and a man is in custody following a stabbing Sunday.

According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded just after 2 p.m. to the store on the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver on the report of an assault.

When deputies arrived, they located a 17-year-old female employee suffering from an apparent stab wound to her neck, officials said. She was taken by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where she is reported to be in stable condition.

The sheriff's office says the suspect in the attack fled the store before deputies arrived. A witness, however, was able to share the suspect's vehicle description and license plate number.

According to officials, deputies later located the vehicle and "conducted a high-risk traffic stop" of the suspect, who was arrested and booked into Carver County Jail. Officials say the suspect is a 31-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas.

"There is no known connection between the suspect and the victim and no ongoing risk to the public," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The suspect has not yet been formally charged, but the sheriff's office has forwarded the case to the county attorney's office for review.