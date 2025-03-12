Charges dismissed in fatal St. Louis Park pedestrian crash after suspect dies

Mom killed by drunken driver hours before her 52nd birthday, charges say

Charges were dropped after a man accused of fatally striking a woman and seriously injuring her coworker in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, died.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office dismissed charges against 38-year-old Jeremy Sherman on Thursday.

Sherman had been charged with one count each of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation — both while under the influence of a controlled substance — for the Dec. 30, 2024, incident.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on the 7500 block of Excelsior Boulevard in St. Louis Park. Officers arrived to find a 51-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man who had both been hit.

The woman, identified by family as Manes Thach, died on the scene. It had been just hours before her birthday.

The man was hospitalized with severe injuries and now needs a walker for mobility, according to an amended criminal complaint filed Feb. 27.

Police on the scene reported a "strong odor of alcohol" coming from Sherman's breath when talking to him after the crash. However, a blood sample found he had not consumed any alcohol, but he had a metabolite of cocaine in his system. Additionally, court documents say an analysis of Sherman's phone found he had been using it shortly before the crash.

A warrant was issued for Sherman's arrest on March 5 after he failed a drug test, but charges were dropped the next day due to his death. It is unknown how he died.

Note: The video above originally aired Dec. 31, 2024.