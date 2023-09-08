Charges: 18-year-old stole $100K+ in valuables from relative in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Charges have been filed against a Robbinsdale man accused of stealing eight puppies and a sports car from a Golden Valley home last month.

Jahon Ronnell Lynch, 18, was charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated robbery in the first degree.

According to charging documents, Lynch was at a family member's home on the 6300 block of Medicine Lake Road on Aug. 26 when he went outside to check on some noises before returning with three masked individuals wearing masks and carrying guns.

Two people inside the home were bound with duct tape and ordered by Lynch to provide the combination to a safe. Lynch also allegedly threatened to kill the victims.

Lynch and the others took eight American Bullie Merle puppies and a 2019 Dodge Challenger from the home. In total, more than $100,000 in valuables were stolen, police said.

Authorities have requested a warrant for Lynch's arrest. As of Thursday, he is not in custody.