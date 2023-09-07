Breezy Point resort deaths ruled a murder-suicide

BREEZY POINT, Minn. -- Investigators say a man shot and killed two women before shooting himself Tuesday evening at a resort in Breezy Point.

Officers reported they found three people dead inside a residence on the 8400 block of Whitebirch Drive in the area of the Whitebirch resort around 9 p.m.

The man who called 911 and his wife had arrived at the unit to visit his mother and sister, who had been staying there since the previous Friday. Police say his knocks at the door went unanswered, and that's when he looked through the windows and saw a man and woman on the floor with blood around them.

The victims were identified as Melanie Jansen, 54, of Maple Grove, and Hannah Parmenter, 29, of Elk River. The manner of their deaths were both determined to be homicides via multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooter was identified as Michael Toner, 59, also of Maple Grove. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the manner of his death a suicide.

Toner and Jansen were romantic partners, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.