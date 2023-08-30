Police: $100K+ in valuables, including 8 puppies, stolen in Golden Valley home invasion

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Golden Valley police say over $100,000 in valuables were stolen in a home invasion over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded at 10:41 p.m. Saturday to the 6300 block of Medicine Lake Road on the report of a robbery.

When officers arrived, victims inside the residence reported that they were tied up by at least three armed suspects who were wearing ski masks. Police did not specify how many victims were involved.

One of the victims told police that a relative of the homeowner let the suspects inside the home, police said. Once inside, the suspects forced the victims into the kitchen and bound their mouths, hands, and legs with duct tape.

With the victims bound, the suspects stole multiple high-value items, including eight American Bully Merle puppies valued between $5,000 and $10,000 each. A 2019 Dodge Challenger was also stolen, police said. In total, more than $100,000 in valuables were stolen, police said.

"This was an isolated incident, and we know based upon our initial investigation and talking with the victims these suspects had help from a family member," Police Chief Virgil Green said. "They knew exactly what they were looking for when they entered the home. We are confident the information we have about the suspects will lead to the arrest of those involved."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Golden Valley police at 763-593-8059.