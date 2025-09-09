Man stabbed parents during drug-fueled rage in Champlin, charges say

A man accused of stabbing both of his parents at their home in Champlin, Minnesota, allegedly did so during a "drug induced rage," court documents show.

The 39-year-old man is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday. His parents remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers responded to a possible domestic assault at a home on the 7100 block of 120th Avenue North around 6 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a man with stab wounds who "needed immediate medical efforts," the complaint states. The man told police his son had stabbed him and his wife, and that he didn't know where either of them was. He also said his son was on drugs.

Officers found the mother in a neighboring home. Both parents were taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.

Police could not find the son inside the home, but did find a bloody knife and blood in "multiple areas of the home," the complaint states. Authorities asked neighbors to shelter in place while they searched for the son.

Just over three hours after the initial 911 call, police found the son driving in Lino Lakes and pulled him over. Inside the vehicle, police saw a knife similar to the bloodied one found inside the home, as well as a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

In an interview with police, the man admitted to stabbing his parents, the complaint states, saying he thought about it for "a day or two" but did not want to do it.

The son remains in custody.