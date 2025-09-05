Shelter-in-place order in Champlin to be lifted after reported stabbing

A shelter-in-place order in Champlin, Minnesota, is expected to be lifted Friday night after a reported stabbing prompted it, city officials said.

Officers responded to the incident on the 7100 block of 120th Avenue at 5:54 p.m. They requested the shelter-in-place order for anyone who lived within a 1-mile radius of Andrews Park "out of an abundance of caution" while they searched for the suspect, the city said in a Facebook post.

According to the city, the suspect and the victims know each other, though officials haven't said whether anyone was hurt.

"As of 7:20 p.m., investigators believe the suspect has left the City of Champlin," the Facebook post said.

The city said the shelter-in-place order would "be rescinded," and that the investigation is ongoing.