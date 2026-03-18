St. Paul's Academia Cesar Chavez: Allegations of icon's sexual abuse "profoundly concerning"

Civil Rights icon Cesar Chavez left his mark on the city of St. Paul, but allegations of sexual abuse of underage girls detailed in a recent New York Times article have left a mark on a once-stellar reputation.

School leaders for Academia Cesar Chavez in St. Paul say the allegations against Chavez are deeply troubling.

"These developments are profoundly concerning," the school said in a statement. "We take any allegations of harm, especially those involving young people and children, with the utmost seriousness."

The statement goes on to say that "we are taking time to fully understand the information that is emerging and will continue to follow developments closely."

Dolores Huerta, who cofounded the National Farm Workers Association in the 1960s, wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she was "manipulated and pressured into having sex" with Chavez. Two of her non-consensual "sexual encounters" led to pregnancies, which she said she carried out in secret.

The 95-year-old said she kept the assaults quiet because she "believed that exposing the truth would hurt the farmworker movement I have spent my entire life fighting for."

The UFW said it is abstaining from participating in Cesar Chavez Day activities, which is celebrated on his birthday, March 31.

Minnesota law also recognizes the day as Cesar Chavez Day.

WCCO has reached out to groups that have organized celebrations around Cesar Chavez Day in Minnesota but haven't heard back on any possible changes this year.