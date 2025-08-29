Egg recall in effect amid salmonella outbreak in 14 states; nearly 100 reported sick

A salmonella outbreak linked to eggs has sickened nearly 100 people in 14 states, including four cases in Minnesota, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Country Eggs, LLC, issued a recall on Wednesday for cartons labeled "Large Brown Cage Free 'Sunshine Yolks,'" or "Omega-3 Golden Yolks."

The eggs were packed in individual retail cartons under the brand names Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho and Nijiya Markets.

Check for the carton code "CA 7695" and sell-by dates of July 1 through Sept. 18.

Eighteen people have been hospitalized, the CDC said, but there have been no reported deaths connected to the outbreak, with most cases reported in California.

The CDC urges consumers not to eat the recalled eggs, and wash all surfaces the eggs may have touched.

Salmonella symptoms include "diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria," according to the CDC.

Anyone experiencing bloody diarrhea, bouts of diarrhea lasting for more than three days, dehydration from the inability to keep liquids down due to excessive vomiting, and having a fever above 102 degrees are urged to seek medical help as soon as possible.