As Angie Craig makes Senate run, here's who is planning to enter 2nd Congressional District race

At the U.S. Capitol, a critical House seat is up for grabs. Both Democrats and Republicans think they have a shot at taking Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District.

The lines to replace Democratic Rep. Angie Craig, who is making a run for the Senate, are already forming. Two Democrats — former State Sen. Matt Little and State Sen. Matt Klein — are running. On the Republican side, Tyler Kistner, who lost to Craig twice is also considering a run.

The 2nd Congressional District includes the major south metro suburbs of Lakeville, Eagan and Burnsville, as well as farmland. Craig has represented the district for the past six years. Before her, Republicans held the district for 19 years. And before that, Democrats had it for eight years.

Money from out-of-state contributions totaled $2.3 million in the 2024 race. It was down dramatically from $19 million in outside contributions in 2022.

University of Minnesota Professor Larry Jacobs says that outside money will be back in 2026.

"We could see perhaps upwards of $20 million spent on the 2nd Congressional District," he said. "It is one of the very few in the country that Republicans have a shot of getting a pickup."

WCCO has reached out to GOP Chair Alex Plechash for comment and is awaiting a reply.