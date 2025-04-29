Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota announces U.S. Senate run

Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota announced on Tuesday she will run for the U.S. Senate.

Craig said in February she was considering a Senate campaign after Sen. Tina Smith announced she would not run for reelection in 2026.

In her campaign announcement, Craig accused President Trump and billionaire Elon Musk of "burning our government down."

"We must do better," Craig said. "I'm running for U.S. Senate — to fight for Minnesota. And to win."

Craig currently represents Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, which includes all of Dakota, Scott and Le Sueur counties, plus parts of Washington and Rice counties. She unsuccessfully challenged Republican Rep. Jason Lewis in 2016, but flipped the 2nd District two years later, then won reelection in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

In the past, Craig has billed herself as a moderate with bipartisan accomplishments and a willingness to break with the Democratic Party. Before entering politics, she was a medical technology executive and newspaper reporter. She and her wife have four adult children and live in Prior Lake.

Craig recently went on a town hall tour of GOP-led districts in her home state, which prompted Republican House Majority Whip Tom Emmer to call for an ethics investigation. Emmer alleges Craig is using her taxpayer-funded office to bring attention to campaign events and fundraising. In response, Craig's office said in part, "While her Rep ublican colleagues have refused to show up and answer to their constituents in person, Representative Craig is actively showing up in their districts."

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has also officially announced a run for the Senate. Other candidates running or considering a run include Republicans Royce White and state Sen. Julia Coleman and Democrats Melisa López Franzen and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Smith said her decision to shun another run "is not political, it is entirely personal."

"After 20 years of hard and rewarding work in the public sector, I'm ready to spend more time with my family," she added.