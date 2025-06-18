Watch CBS News
Crime

Man faces murder charge after fatal stabbing in Cass Lake, sheriff says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Melissa Hortman’s family speaks after fatal shooting, and more headlines
Melissa Hortman’s family speaks after fatal shooting, and more headlines 06:17

A man is dead and another is charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in northern Minnesota Sunday night.

A 9:30 p.m. 911 call about the stabbing brought deputies to the 1300 block of Porcupine Road Southeast in Cass Lake, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office. They found 28-year-old Codi Brown wounded. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Authorities identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect and arrested him Monday morning. He was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Tuesday, the sheriff's office said, and is being held at the Beltrami County Jail.

The sheriff's office said several agencies, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, assisted in the investigation.

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.