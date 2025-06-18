Man faces murder charge after fatal stabbing in Cass Lake, sheriff says

Melissa Hortman’s family speaks after fatal shooting, and more headlines

Melissa Hortman’s family speaks after fatal shooting, and more headlines

Melissa Hortman’s family speaks after fatal shooting, and more headlines

A man is dead and another is charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in northern Minnesota Sunday night.

A 9:30 p.m. 911 call about the stabbing brought deputies to the 1300 block of Porcupine Road Southeast in Cass Lake, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office. They found 28-year-old Codi Brown wounded. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Authorities identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect and arrested him Monday morning. He was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Tuesday, the sheriff's office said, and is being held at the Beltrami County Jail.

The sheriff's office said several agencies, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, assisted in the investigation.