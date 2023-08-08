Woodbury's Carver Lake closed due to toxic blue-green algae

WOODBURY, Minn. – Local leaders are warning swimmers to steer clear of a Twin Cities lake.

The city of Woodbury says a blue-green algae bloom showed up in Carver Lake Monday.

READ MORE: How Crystal Lake's flocculation plant helps to keep out toxic blue-green algae

WCCO

The algae can be toxic for people and pets, so the city says everyone should stay out of the water until further notice.

Click here for more information.