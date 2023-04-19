Cannon Falls mother and her 3 children seriously injured in apartment fire

CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- Three children and their mother were seriously injured in a southern Minnesota apartment fire Wednesday afternoon.

Responders were dispatched to the 1200 block of 1st Street North in Cannon Falls. The police chief and ambulance crew are said to be the first to arrive on the scene.

Cannon Falls Police Chief Jeff McCormick says he used a fire extinguisher to break a window and smoke started billowing out. He broke out another window to get more ventilation.

EMS workers climbed into the living room area, where two children were located, and handed them to McCormick.

The fire department then arrived, beginning to extinguish the fire when they heard something inside and found a third child.

All of the children were transported to a local hospital and their mother was taken to Regions Hospital.

McCormick says the children are in critical condition and that the injury to the mother looked "pretty significant." He also added that he thought it would be likely the children would be airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The apartment building has been deemed uninhabitable. The Red Cross is working to help displaced residents.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.