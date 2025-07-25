Minnesotans feel effects of Canadian wildfires as skies fill with smoke

Why Canada’s wildfire season has been so severe — and how it’s affecting Minnesota

As wildfires rage in Canada, officials there are warning of major challenges for crews trying to contain them.

The worst of the flames are in the provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan, just to the northwest of Minnesota

"A lot of the prairies within Canada, the prairie provinces, entered the fire season already starting out in a drought, and so there wasn't a lot of moisture throughout the winter," said Alex Jones a communications manager at the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

Compared to two years ago, when nearly 5,000 wildfires raged, burning some 27 million acres, the caseload and damage is about half. Roughly 3,467 fires are burning across 14 million acres in 2025, though officials say it's the second worst wildfire season in the country's history.

"We've requested support from our international partners who have responded, which we're super super thankful for, but sometimes simply looking at Canada's land mass, the forested region of Canada, where our road networks extends can give a little perspective on why it's so hard to address these northern fires," said Jones.

One of the major challenges is that fires are well out of reach of conventional firefighting resources.

"When fires start in these areas, you can get small teams out there by aircraft if aircraft is available. Or you might just have to monitor the wildfire and let it play out its natural role," said Jones.

The consequence: hazy and smoky skies.

The worst AQI reading this summer in Minneapolis was on July 12, registering at 175. Friday's reading was nearly that high.

WCCO

It was enough to wreak havoc on campers and counselors at the Minneapolis Sailing Club.

"It can make it hard to breathe sometimes, so kids are a little more tired, they get headaches. A lot of kids don't even come to camp on days like this," said Ana Weller.

Two years ago, the air quality index in Minneapolis topped out at 243, the highest ever recorded by state officials. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Minneapolis had the worst air pollution in the United States that day.

More than 600 American firefighters have traveled to Canada this summer to help battle those wildfires.