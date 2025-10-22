Can Do Canines announces partnership with "Breaking Bad" actor RJ Mitte

Can Do Canines announced a new celebrity partnership Wednesday and showed off their latest certified team.

RJ Mitte is known for the hit show Breaking Bad. He stopped by Can Do Canines' New Hope building to announce his partnership with the organization.

"I have cerebral palsy. I'm very lucky with my disability that I have worked very hard to have the mobility I have today that I see in many people's lives, they don't get the same opportunities," said Mitte.

Can Do Canines Executive Director Jeff Johnson said he reached out to Mitte.

"Knowing that he's an advocate for people with disabilities, and in particular for people with cerebral palsy, which is just one of the many different disabilities our clients might have," said Johnson.

Mobility assist dog Tucker was also on site Tuesday to demonstrate what he has learned over the three-year training process, to help out his new owner Tiff.

"That's not just someone picking a phone up off the ground, that's navigating a risk of falling out of your chair, of falling on the floor, of being immobile and not having someone check on you," said Mitte.

Tucker also opens doors, takes off shoes and socks among his many other skills.

"Tucker loves what he does," said Shenna Lemche, client services and training manager at Can Do Canines. "This is his career, but it is also his passion and his joy."

The specially trained dogs are paired with their lifetime partners free of charge.

Can Do Canines has provided over 900 assistance dogs to people with disabilities to date.

"You know, cerebral palsy is one of many, many different disabilities that these animals help with, and we all find different challenges, but I think Can Do Canines, with their awareness, their understanding of people, and their ability to look ahead to the future is truly remarkable. And I encourage everyone, if you have the ability, come, reach out to the facility, talk to them, learn more about it, apply," said Mitte.

Can Do Canines are always looking for volunteers and donations. You can find more information here.