Wildfire smoke moves into Minnesota, bringing hazy skies
MINNEAPOLIS -- Wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest has arrived in Minnesota Wednesday.
The WCCO Weather Team reports that the haziest conditions are expected by Thursday afternoon.
RELATED: California grapples with another day of deadly fires and record-breaking heat
"A few may actually smell it just after a cold front passes by on Thursday night," WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said.
An air quality alert is not expected Wednesday, but air quality will be affected in the western and northern regions of the state, according to state weather officials.
WCCO will update if air quality alerts are issued.
Multiple wildfires are burning across California as firefighters are also contending with brutal heat.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.