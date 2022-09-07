Wildfire smoke moves into Minnesota, bringing hazy skies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest has arrived in Minnesota Wednesday.

The WCCO Weather Team reports that the haziest conditions are expected by Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: California grapples with another day of deadly fires and record-breaking heat

"A few may actually smell it just after a cold front passes by on Thursday night," WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said.

An air quality alert is not expected Wednesday, but air quality will be affected in the western and northern regions of the state, according to state weather officials.

Wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest has moved over Minnesota and is now mixing down to the surface. Not expecting an alert today, but air quality will be impacted across western and northern MN today. More smoke impacts will be possible later this week as well. #AQI #MNwx pic.twitter.com/pckwtpOvvL — MN Air Quality Index (@mpca_aqi) September 7, 2022

WCCO will update if air quality alerts are issued.

Multiple wildfires are burning across California as firefighters are also contending with brutal heat.