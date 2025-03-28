Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Bus hits, kills pedestrian on Highway 47 in St. Francis

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Man gets life in prison for U of M student’s cold case killing, and more headlines
Man gets life in prison for U of M student’s cold case killing, and more headlines 03:59

A bus fatally struck a pedestrian in the north metro Friday morning, according to officials.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the fatal crash occurred on Highway 47 at Ambassador Boulevard in St. Francis just before 7:30 a.m.

undefined

The road is closed while the patrol investigates.

10ececa2-7f0c-4c2e-9e56-efe70cb29325.png
MnDOT

Few other details about the crash were immediately available. The patrol did not identify the decedent.

This was the second fatal pedestrian crash in the Twin Cities on Friday morning. The other occurred on Highway 169 southbound in Shakopee

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.