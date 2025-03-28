Bus hits, kills pedestrian on Highway 47 in St. Francis

Man gets life in prison for U of M student’s cold case killing, and more headlines

A bus fatally struck a pedestrian in the north metro Friday morning, according to officials.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the fatal crash occurred on Highway 47 at Ambassador Boulevard in St. Francis just before 7:30 a.m.

The road is closed while the patrol investigates.

Few other details about the crash were immediately available. The patrol did not identify the decedent.

This was the second fatal pedestrian crash in the Twin Cities on Friday morning. The other occurred on Highway 169 southbound in Shakopee.