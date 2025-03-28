Watch CBS News
Highway 169 southbound closed in Shakopee due to fatal pedestrian crash, MnDOT says

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Crash closes Highway 169 southbound in Shakopee Friday morning
Crash closes Highway 169 southbound in Shakopee Friday morning 00:50

Part of Highway 169 in the southwest metro will be closed for most of Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed, officials said.

Southbound Highway 169 will be closed at Old Brick Yard Road in Shakopee until about 10:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. 

The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver hit a pedestrian just after 6 a.m. and the collision was fatal.

c30490.jpg
MnDOT

Traffic was being diverted onto Old Brick Yard Road as authorities investigated the crash. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

