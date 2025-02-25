Burnsville man accused of choking daughter, leading to hourslong police standoff

Burnsville police say a suspect is in custody after a stand-off with police

A 41-year-old Burnsville, Minnesota, man is accused of choking his young daughter, leading to an hourslong standoff with police on Sunday.

The man was charged on Tuesday in Dakota County with felony domestic assault by strangulation and a gross misdemeanor charge of malicious punishment of a child.

Court documents state the suspect's daughter called 911 to report her father first "cornered her and used his body to push her against the counter." She then slapped him, leading him to allegedly choke her before throwing her "to the ground by her ponytail and shoulder." She said her sibling was present during the attack.

The complaint states she then headed to her bedroom as her father "accused her of being a 'spy'" and ripped off her necklace.

The girl then called her mother on a tablet computer before contacting police, who then spent about 3.5 hours negotiating with him via phone.

Police say the suspect refused to let his children leave the residence during the standoff, and "made numerous non-sensical statements" with slurred speech, the complaint states.

If convicted, the man could face up to four years in prison.

The standoff occurred just five days after Burnsville marked one year since two police officers and a firefighter/paramedic were fatally shot during a standoff with a man accused of sexual assault. That man eventually died by suicide.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Feb. 23, 2025.

