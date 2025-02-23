Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Suspect in custody after a stand-off with Burnsville police

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Burnsville police say a suspect is in custody after a stand-off with police
Burnsville police say a suspect is in custody after a stand-off with police 00:42

Burnsville police say a suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long stand-off.

It happened near County Road 11 just west of Terrace Oaks West Park.

Police initially put out an alert for nearby neighbors to take shelter. 

Burnsville police wrote on X, "The public safety incident occurring near the 1800 block of Country View Drive has been resolved peacefully with one suspect taken into custody. The shelter in place order for the neighborhood has been lifted. We thank our public safety partners for their assistance."

The suspect was arrested about 3.5 hours after neighbors say officers first showed up in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.