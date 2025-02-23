Suspect in custody after a stand-off with Burnsville police

Burnsville police say a suspect is in custody after a stand-off with police

Burnsville police say a suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long stand-off.

It happened near County Road 11 just west of Terrace Oaks West Park.

Police initially put out an alert for nearby neighbors to take shelter.

Burnsville police wrote on X, "The public safety incident occurring near the 1800 block of Country View Drive has been resolved peacefully with one suspect taken into custody. The shelter in place order for the neighborhood has been lifted. We thank our public safety partners for their assistance."

The suspect was arrested about 3.5 hours after neighbors say officers first showed up in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.