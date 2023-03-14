Electronics, games, movies stolen from Ronald McDonald House in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ronald McDonald House Charities says one of its houses was robbed early Tuesday morning in Minneapolis.

The charity says a large-screen TV, Xbox console, and assorted games and movies were stolen from the common area in the Ronald McDonald House on Oak Street. Additionally, one of the building's security doors had significant damage.

"It is very unusual to have this kind of crime occur on our property and while we expect this to be a one-off event, we will re-examine our security protocols with residents and staff to ensure unauthorized people cannot gain entry to the facility," Jill Evenocheck, President and CEO of RMHC, Upper Midwest said.

The Oak Street location provides complimentary housing for 48 families with seriously ill and injured children while their children go through treatment at an area hospital.

The common area, known as the All-Star Lounge, is a popular place for families to relax at the end of the day, according to their website.

RMHC has posted a fundraising effort to its website and created an Amazon wishlist to help replace what was stolen.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the incident.