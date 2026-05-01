Man stabbed brother in north Minneapolis home after arguing about messy kitchen, charges say

Prosecutors on Friday accused a 23-year-old Chicago man of fatally stabbing his brother in a north Minneapolis home early Wednesday after the two got into an argument about cleaning the kitchen.

Police were called to the home on the 3000 block of Girard Avenue North shortly after 3 a.m. after hearing about the stabbing. They found a man in his 20s lying on the floor and his girlfriend holding a cloth to his wound. The man was pronounced dead roughly 30 minutes later.

According to the criminal complaint, the girlfriend told officers that she had been making food with her boyfriend when her boyfriend's brother came upstairs. The brother was upset at her boyfriend for not cleaning up the kitchen, she told officers.

The brother then went downstairs but returned later and pushed her boyfriend around, she said. Charging documents say the brothers got into a fight.

The girlfriend told police that the brother had a bloody knife in his hands, and her boyfriend said "he just stabbed me," the complaint states.

Police arrested the 23-year-old at the house. In a post-Miranda statement, he initially told officers he blacked out around the time of the stabbing. He later admitted to stabbing his brother, at first saying that he was trying to "fake" stab him but ended up stabbing him. He also said that his brother charged at him and ran into the knife, the complaint says.

Charging documents say the man admitted that his brother did not have a weapon on him.

He faces two counts of second-degree murder.