Man arrested after fatally stabbing brother in north Minneapolis

A man is in custody after fatally stabbing his brother in north Minneapolis early Thursday, according to police.

The Minneapolis Police Department said "a domestic altercation between brothers" led to the stabbing on the 3000 block of Girard Avenue North. Officers responded just after 3 a.m. and found a man in his 20s with a life-threatening stab wound. He died at the scene.

Police arrested his brother, also in his 20s. He was evaluated at a hospital for minor injuries before being taken to jail.

"When violence occurs between siblings, it leaves lasting trauma that extends far beyond those directly involved," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "Our thoughts are with the family as they face an unimaginable loss."