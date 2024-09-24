Brooklyn Park man charged in shooting death of relative at family gathering

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A 32-year-old Brooklyn Park man is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his relative at a family gathering over the weekend.

Officers with the Brooklyn Park Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence on the 8400 block of Adair Avenue North around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim unconscious in the backyard suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen. He had been transported to the hospital, where he later died. He was identified as 34-year-old Nichanon Kittikroekphon of Coon Rapids.

After shots were fired, family members jumped on the suspect to get the gun away from him and hold him down until he could be arrested. When police arrived, the suspect was being held down by another man. A firearm was located nearby.

One witness told police he and his wife had come to the home for a celebration of the birth of some children in the family. Approximately 30 people were at the residence celebrating with food and drinks, according to the complaint.

Another witness, who held down the suspect, said he asked why he shot Kittikroekphon, to which he responded, "Because he disrespected me," charges say. Another person told investigators he heard the suspect approach Kittikroekphon and say, "Today you're going to die," before pulling out a gun and shooting him.

Court documents say a surveillance camera captured the shooting, allegedly showing the two men speaking briefly before the suspect pulled a gun out of his waistband and fired it at Kittikroekphon three times.

As several men confronted the suspect, he shot his gun one more time. A young boy had been standing within a foot or so of the victim at the time of the shooting, charges claim.

The suspect's bail has been set at $1 million with conditions. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.